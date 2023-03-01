ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a personal injury motor vehicle crash in the Town of Oneonta.

Deputies determined that 20-year-old Colin Leonard, of Otego, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He was arrested, charged with Driving While Intoxicated, and issued several appearance tickets for the following infractions:

Driving on the shoulder

Failure to keep right

Front windshield non-transparent

Drivers view obstructed

Unsafe tire

Moved from lane unsafely

Speed not reasonable and prudent

Disobeying traffic control device

He will appear in the Town of Oneonta Court at a later date.