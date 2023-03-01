ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a personal injury motor vehicle crash in the Town of Oneonta.
Deputies determined that 20-year-old Colin Leonard, of Otego, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
He was arrested, charged with Driving While Intoxicated, and issued several appearance tickets for the following infractions:
- Driving on the shoulder
- Failure to keep right
- Front windshield non-transparent
- Drivers view obstructed
- Unsafe tire
- Moved from lane unsafely
- Speed not reasonable and prudent
- Disobeying traffic control device
He will appear in the Town of Oneonta Court at a later date.