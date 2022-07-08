CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Early in the morning on July 7th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to investigate a reported burglary in progress at a business located on Starr Road in the Town of Cortlandville.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed that Todd M. Brady, 32, and Patrick M. Duffy, 39, had forced entry into a building on the business’ property and fled the scene when officers arrived.

Brady and Duffy were later found and arrested with help from Cortland City Police and SUNY Cortland Police. They were both taken to Cortland County Jail to await arraignment and were later arraigned in Cortland City Court.

Brady was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail and is due to appear in Cortlandville Town Court on July 11th.

Duffy was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in Cortlandville Town Court on July 13th.