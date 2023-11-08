SIDNEY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A month narcotics investigation led to the arrest of two people in the Village of Sidney.

According to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, 43-year-old Misty Cintron and 50-year-old Brandon Hendricks, both of Sidney, are facing multiple felony drug charges with more to come. The Sheriff’s Office says the Criminal Investigation Division uncovered several narcotics and drug related paraphernalia in the defendants’ possession.

A high-risk search warrant was executed to a residence on Division Street on November 1. Upon arrival, officers located Cintron and Hendricks. They were quickly detained and identified.

During search of the residence, Sheriff’s Investigators, Deputies, and the Sidney Police Department discovered 254 wax envelopes containing fentanyl and $1,018 in cash, which police believe to be suspected proceeds from drug sales. As a result, Cintron and Hendricks were arrested.

Cintron and Hendricks were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony. Cintron was also charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony. Hendricks was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Speaking on the warrant execution and arrests, DuMond says there will be several other felony level drug charges associated with this search warrant to include methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, assorted illegal prescription pills, several digital scales, and packaging materials.

Following the arrest, both Cintron and Hendricks were held at the Delaware County Jail. Cintron was released to appear at a later date in accordance with NYS Bail Reform Legislation following her arraignment on November 2. Hendricks continues to be held at the jail due to the weapons possession charge in conjunction with a prior felony conviction.