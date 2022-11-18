TAYLOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On November 16th, the Cortland County Drug Task Force, along with other departments, served a narcotics search warrant at a residence located on Route 26 in the Town of Taylor.

Officers located approximately 8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, packaging material, scales, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency.

According to law enforcement, the controlled substances found at the residence have an approximate street value of over $800.

Elijah Closson, 43, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

Rachel Norton, 43, was also arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree.

They were both transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Norton was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in the Town of Taylor Court on November 30th.

Closson was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Taylor Court on December 21st,