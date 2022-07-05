BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that an Endicott man will spend up to three years in state prison for violating an order of protection.

Jonathan M. Clapper, 29 of Endicott, NY was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to the felony charge of Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree. Just Joseph Cawley passed down the sentencing today in Broome County Court.

According to the DA’s office, Clapper admitted that on August 8, 2021, he violated a court order of protection prohibiting him from harassing a 37-year-old female. However, Clapper struck the victim in the face with a closed fist during an argument in the City of Binghamton.

Orders of protection are put in place to protect victims. Violating a Court order is something that the Broome County District Attorney’s Office takes very seriously. Fortunately, this did not escalate into a more violent act Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sarah E. Dean of the Special Victims Bureau for the District Attorney’s Office.