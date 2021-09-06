Crime Victims Assistance Center gets new executive director

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Crime Victims Assistance Center just got a new executive director.

Christine Battisti has been with C-VAC for 17 years now.

Back in 2002 she started part time working in the Broome County Child Advocacy Center for 8 years.

After getting her masters from B-U, for the last 2 years Battisti was the chief operations officer overseeing all direct service programs.

CVAC usually employs 30 full time employees, and just started offering virtual meetings in the midst of the pandemic.

Battisti says her organization looks out for people at a very difficult time in their lives.

“I feel it’s a special organization, we work with the most vulnerable population. There are people that have no one and although we might not be able to fix what’s going on in their life we can be there to support them through that and educate them on the systems that they encounter,” says Battisti.

CVAC focuses a number of its programs on addressing child abuse and domestic violence.

They include a 24/7 hot line, counseling service, education and outreach team training and much more.

Battisti says the organization is holding a rape crisis counseling training session on September 15th that is open to the public.

For more information on that and other programs, go to CVAC.us.