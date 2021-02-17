Crime Analysis Center expands

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Rich David and State Senator Fred Akshar shared some big news regarding public safety this morning.

The Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center will be expanded into a new Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Analysis Center, and will be moved from the basement of City Hall to the former Fire Department Headquarters.

The expansion is backed by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, which also provided 500 thousand dollars in computer equipment and furniture for the new location, as well as supported some construction costs.

The new center will employ about 18 people from different departments, which greatly increases the current department size.

“We already have a crime analysis center. But it does not encompass the current boundaries that it will, there are more agencies that will partner with us, and as the chief said, it’s about information sharing and additional resources to help our entire region,” says David.

The facility is currently undergoing renovations, and will be opened at the end of April.