CREST initiative launched to help those managing substance abuse disorders

BINGHAMTON, NY – Southern Tier 8, the Leadership Alliance, and other partners gathered at the Greater Binghamton Chamber to announce the launch of a new workforce development program today.

This new initiative is known as CREST, Collaborative Recovery Empowerment of the Southern Tier.

The goal of CREST is to help individuals managing their substance use disorder maintain employment and sustained recovery.

Julie Dostal is the Executive Director of the LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions.

Dostal says she is living proof that recovery works.

“I am so grateful for that very first individual who interviewed me at 4 months sober and saw me for what I could be and took a shot at giving me an open door for which to start my career, and I never looked back,” says Dostal.

September is National Recovery Month and CREST is offering 3 virtual workshops on addiction and recovery in the workplace.

The target audience for this is CEOs, HR and supervisory staff.

Topics at the event include the science of addiction, legal issues for retaining employees in recovery and more.

The first one is next Thursday.

To register, visit SouthernTierSummit.com.