NORWICH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Chenango County Walmart is the latest victim of fraudulent credit card skimmers.

New York State Police at Norwich were dispatched to the Town of Norwich Walmart on July 8 after employees discovered a skimmer at one of the registers. Associates found the device while conducting a check on all of the credit card machines after reports of fraud were made at various Walmarts across the state.

An investigation revealed that three individuals installed the skimmer on register number three on July 3. The suspects are two males and one female. The female and one of the males distracted the cashier while the other man installed the skimmer.

One man appears to be white with black hair and facial hair wearing a white shirt, dark long sleeve, tan pants, black sneakers, and wearing glasses. The other male is white wearing a white baseball cap, black hair, green long sleeve shirt, a striped shirt, light-colored pants, and black and yellow sneakers. The female is white wearing a yellow hat, a white shawl with a blue shirt, blue pants, sneakers and is also wearing glasses. All were wearing face masks.

Reports of credit card skimmers have been trending across the state. Recently, a Town of Cortlandville Walmart also fell victim to the crime. The suspects are thought to be the same individuals in all of the cases.

The devices were found placed on top of the actual credit card scanner to mimic the reader and are believed to be ‘slide only.’ Walmart associates are warning customers who recently shopped at the store to monitor their credit card charges.