BINGHAMTON, NY – A quirky new play is coming to Lost Dog Cafe this weekend to get you in the early Valentine’s spirit.

Crazy Girl is a play by writer Carson McKenna, largely inspired by quarantining in 2020.

The play tells the story of a heartbroken agoraphobic and addict and her chaotic relationship with her doctor whom she knows well.

It toys with the pair’s attraction as well as moral and ethical dilemmas regarding prescription pills and medical advice.

While McKenna is no stranger to writing, this is the first time she’s tried her hand at a play.

She says it was rewarding to see people seeking out the show because they resonate with it.

“That’s been the best surprise so far, that’s what I’m most excited about is giving people something that they will find worthwhile. Worth their time, worth their worth the price of admission and worth leaving their houses tonight,” says McKenna.

The show opens Friday night, with performances at 7:30 Friday and Saturday and 2 and 7:30 on Sunday.

While its sold out, there are a few partially obstructed view tickets available for walk ins at $20 each.

If you can’t get there but still have an interest, a recording of the performance will be posted on McKenna’s website, CarsonMcKennawriter.com.