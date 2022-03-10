APALACHIN, NY – It was quite a site on Route 17 late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The road was closed between exits 66 and 67 in order for a large piece of machinery to be cleared from the roadway.

On February 25, a tractor trailer that was not permitted properly, was traveling on the road pulling the piece of machinery, when it suffered a mechanical failure.

The machinery was too heavy to be moved, so a crane from Rogers Industrial and Crane Specialists had to be brought in to move the load off the trailer and onto another properly permitted trailer.