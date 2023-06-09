NEW YORK (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State is cracking down on unlicensed marijuana businesses, raiding them and shutting them down.

Governor Hochul announced the start of State Interagency enforcement against sticker shops.

These illegal shops, gift weed to customers who purchase stickers or other items besides marijuana.

The state says that the products sold at the sticker shops have not been tested and can pose public health concerns.

What you’re seeing now are photos from a recent raid and seizure of an illicit shop in New York City.

Employees at Mile High Accessories on Upper Front Street tell NewsChannel 34 that they have not received any warnings or notifications from the state.

They say that they follow the rules, so if they get raided, they get raided.