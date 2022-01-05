BINGHAMTON, NY – The state of New York is establishing a second coronavirus testing site in Johnson City.

The test facility opens Friday at the Binghamton University Foundation building located on Gannett Drive near the JC Walmart.

It will be offering the PCR test which can take a couple days to get results.

It’s part of Governor Hochul’s plan to open 10 additional SUNY campus testing sites for the winter COVID surge.

The same facility was used by the state as a mass vaccination site from January until July of last year.

Hours of operation 8:30 to 4, Monday through Friday.

Walk ins are welcome, but if you can also make an appointment by following this link.