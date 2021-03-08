COVID relief deal headed to House for final approval

WASHINGTON, DC – The COVID Relief Deal passed in the Senate Saturday, and is headed to the House for final approval.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John has the details.

With the final passage of President Biden’s Coronavirus relief deal just around the corner, financial aid and direct payments to most Americans could soon be on the way.

“We have so many different ways that we’re helping the public with this piece of legislation,” says Senator Joe Manchin.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin told ABC this week the 1.9 trillion dollar COVID relieft deal address American’s needs.

“This was a targeted piece of legislation. It was because people needed the help,” says Manchin.

Friday, the Senate came to a standstill for nearly 10 hours while Democrats worked to secure Manchin’s support. He says he was just working to win over Republicans.

“And I always try to work with my Democrat colleagues, my caucus and my Republican friends and there was an awful lot of input,” says Manchin.

“This was not really about Coronavirus in terms of the spending. This was a liberal wishlist of liberal spending,” says Manchin.

But, on NBC’s Meet The Press, Wyoming Republican Senator Joh Barasso said Democrats were not focused on the pandemic.

“This was never about getting people back to work or kids back to school, or the disease behind us. That’s where it should’ve been focused,” says Barasso.

Barasso also says the 1400 dollar stimulus checks should only go to Americans in need.

“So I think this is a mistake, what happening in the bill that just passed the Senate,” says Barasso.

However, the Biden administration says the bill will strengthen the effort to combat the spread of the virus.

“We want to get those levels of virus very very low,” says Doctor Anthony Fauci.

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CBS’ Face The Nation Americans can expect a wave of vaccines to come in the next two months.

“We’ll have to put a big push to get it into people’s arms, but by that time, we’re going to be doing much much better,” says Fauci.

The House is expected to take up and pass the COVID relief deal on Tuesday.