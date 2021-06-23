A flashing sign near the Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn urges motorists to avoid gatherings, reduce crowding and to wash hands on March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

NEW YORK — New York’s State of Emergency, issued more than 15 months ago when COVID-19 first overwhelmed the state, will finally come to an end, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The COVID state of emergency is set to expire on Thursday, and the governor said he would not renew it.

It’s another sign of progress as New York continued to report a virus positivity rate well below 1%.

Virtually all COVID restrictions in the state were lifted earlier in June after the state surpassed its benchmark of 70% of adults with at least one dose of a vaccine. However, federal guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remain in effect, Cuomo said Wednesday.