COVID in Broome: Unvaccinated responsible for over half of cases

BROOME COUNTY – It’s beginning to look a lot like last January as COVID-19 numbers in Broome County continue to climb post-Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, the county reported 1,196 active cases of COVID, and 177 of those cases are new within the past day.

Of those active cases over half, 62.9% in the past 7 days, are from the unvaccinated population.

Only 61% of county residents have gotten full doses of the coronavirus vaccine – a number County Executive Jason Garnar says has been static for awhile.

It seems to be younger people opting to not get the shot in the county – only 44.8% of young adults 18 to 25 have gotten it, closely followed by children 12 to 17 who are only at 50.3%.

On the contrary, the 65 to 74 age group is well vaccinated as 92.4% of those residents are vaccinated.

Vaccines can help prevent hospitalization and deaths, as 437 people in the county have passed away since the pandemic started.

3 of those deaths were people in their 30s, and 7 were in their 40s.

There are still plenty of opportunities to get your vaccine, or your booster if needed. Click here for all testing and vaccine needs.

All information obtained from the Broome County Health Department.