BROOME COUNTY – COVID-19 cases have been decreasing across the country and state in the past month.

But just how many cases is Broome County down in one month?

On January 24, the county reported 1,421 active cases of the virus and 110 people in county hospitals.

The number of deaths on that day was 477.

On February 24, Broome County is down to 313 cases of the virus reported in the past 5 days. Our hospital count is down to 38.

That’s a drop of 1,108 cases and 72 hospitalizations.

However, the county is reporting 15 new deaths in the past month.