COVID-19 violations lead to fines for businesses across the state

ALBANY, NY – More than one million dollars has been paid out by New York bars and restaurants for violating the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

Enforcement is led by the state’s liquor authority.

(Melissa Fleischut, President & CEO of NYSRA) “It’s a really challenging time for the restaurant industry, and we’re trying to follow all these new guidelines, deal with all these new rules.”

The President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association says the vast majority of establishments have been in compliance.

But, the state has suspended more than 200 liquor licenses for businesses not following COVID-19 regulations and filed more than 1,000 charges.

Fines can be up to 10,000 per violation.

While restaurants have a duty to follow the rules, they also hope customers will be understanding.

(Melissa Fleischut, President & CEO of NYSRA) “These guidelines aren’t something that the restaurant made up, you know, they’re not doing it to be difficult or to ruin your experience. These are state health guidelines put together by the state health department, and we’re forced to follow them. And it’s an effort to keep everybody safe.”

For those who can’t follow the rules:

(Melissa Fleischut, President & CEO of NYSRA) “If you can’t, because you just don’t want to or you’re just not comfortable. takeout and delivery still a great option.”

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s Office put out a report today that found that restaurant employment in New York City went down to providing 91,000 jobs in April, from providing 317,800 jobs in 2019.

The majority of SLA violations have been reported in New York City.

SLA says that penalty money paid goes to the State’s General Fund.

