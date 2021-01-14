COVID-19 vaccine available at select Elmira, Binghamton Weis Market pharmacies for eligible residents

(WETM) – Weis Markets today announced four of its in-store pharmacies in Binghamton and Elmira, NY are administering COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Thursday, Jan. 14.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York state guidance, Weis Markets’ pharmacy staffs are prioritizing individuals 65 and older for COVID-19 immunizations.

To receive the vaccine, customers can schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. An appointment and face covering are required to receive this immunization.

“We’ve received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will begin immunizing on Thursday. We are prioritizing individuals 65 years or older in alignment with the State of New York. Over time, we hope to expand to other priority categories as vaccine becomes more available and in coordination with the State,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “It’s also important to note this is a two-step process. To ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine, customers must receive a second immunization four weeks after their first shot. We’re ready to help.

The immunizations are offered at three in-store Weis pharmacies in Binghamton including its West Corners, Robinson Street and Rano Boulevard locations along with its Elmira location on Main Street.