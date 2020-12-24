COVID-19 vaccine arrives at hospitals in Southern Tier

The coronavirus vaccine has landed at local hospitals in Broome County.

Lourdes and UHS Binghamton General and Wilson Hospitals began vaccinating their healthcare workers today.

Lourdes received both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, while UHS is only working with the Moderna vaccine.

The first doses of the vaccine will go to those who have been exposed to the virus, including doctors, nurses, and others.

UHS System Director of Pharmacy Bob Schmidt says these vaccines allow us to take control of the virus like we would with the flu.

“I think COVID will be, hopefully, a similar type of thing where, yes it’s been a shock for all of us, and we’ve been managing this pandemic, somewhat of an acute event, but I also think we will come up with strategies that we’re going to manage this like we do other things. We will be able to move past this,” he said.

Knowing the skepticism some may have with these vaccines, Schmidt says both are safe, and is excited to receive a dose himself.

Schmidt says vaccinations are expected to go through the holiday weekend, and possibly beyond that.