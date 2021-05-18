COVID-19 vaccination clinics announced

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local health officials continue to make vaccine available to those who want it, no appointment necessary.

The Broome County Health Department is offering a Pfizer clinic tomorrow from 4:30 to 6:30 P-M at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for children ages 12 to 17.

Other first-come, first-serve pop-ups include a Johnson and Johnson clinic at the Lee Barta Community Center on Liberty Street in Binghamton from noon until 2 tomorrow.

And the Chenango County Health Department will host a J and J clinic in West Park in Norwich in front of the courthouse from 1 to 2:30 tomorrow.

