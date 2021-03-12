COVID-19 stimulus could hit bank accounts as early as this weekend

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden is taking a victory lap after signing the COVID-19 relief package into law.

He hosted a celebration with House and Senate Democrats in the Rose Garden earlier today to promote the nearly two trillion-dollar measure.

NewsChannel 34’s Kellie Meyer has more on when you can expect to see relief and what’s next for the White House.

Good evening this was President Joe Biden’s sales pitch to America—to share with them what’s inside the aid bill and how his administration is going to help the country get through this pandemic.

President Joe Biden : “We are showing it’s possible to get big, important things done.”

In his first rose Garden address President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of his 1 point 9 trillion dollar American Rescue Package that sends billions to schools, small businesses and vaccine distribution.

Vice President Kamala Harris: “The President promised help is on the way and today, help has arrived.”

It also includes a $1,400 per person stimulus check – that the White House says could be in your bank account, by THIS weekend.

President Joe Biden: “85% of households in America will be getting this money.”

Several Democrats attended the event like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who helped get the package through Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA): “Promise made, promise fulfilled.”

But for Republicans it’s a promise broken.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “Hardly the commonsense bipartisanship that the President promised.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says democrats passed a partisan bill…without any Republican support.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) > “This wasn’t a bill to finish off the pandemic It was a multi trillion-dollar Trojan horse full of bad old liberal ideas.”

Now President Biden will hit the road to promote the relief measure. The first stop on the tour is in President Biden’s old home state of Pennsylvania. That’s on Tuesday.

Then he’ll head to Georgia with Vice President Harris next Friday