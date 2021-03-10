COVID-19 Relief bill passes in House and Senate

WASHINGTON DC – After debate in the House, then the Senate, and then back in the House, the American Rescue Plan was given the green light today.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John reports.

The COVID relief bill is heading to the President’s desk.

“This is an assault on the virus and simultaneously offering support for economic relief,” says Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal.

Neal says this bill will provide the push the country needs.

“There will be a slow return to some sort of normal behavior but I’m optimistic,” says Neal.

“This is going to get shots into arms, this is going to get kids back to school and it’s going to get Americans back to work,” says Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss.

Auchincloss says the American Rescue Plan will save the economy.

“Perhaps most importantly, it’s going to get direct relief checks to Americans and my constituents who are hurting,” says Auchincloss.

New York Congressman Paul Tonko says the Bill also directly attacks the virus.

“What this bill does is provide 20 billion for vaccines and then another 50 plus billion for testing tracine and mitigation,” says Tonko.

However, Republicans are adamant the Bill wastes too much money on things the country doesn’t need.

“This bill is not just about COVID relief. It’s about enacting the largest progressive policy wishlist of all time,” says Pennsylvania Congressman Lloyd Smucker.

Smucker and PA Senator Fred Keller say the bill misses the mark.

“It should be temporary in nature, whatever we do should be targeted and tied to COVID 19, it should not be all these other things in the bill,” says Keller.

President Biden is now expected to sign the bill before the end of the week.