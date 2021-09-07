COVID-19 numbers still climbing in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – Following the holiday weekend, the Broome County COVID-19 board has been updated for the first time since Friday.

The county closes in on 797 active cases, however, the good news is that the number of new cases is down to 40, following the trend of 90 to 115 new cases per day that we saw at the end of last week.

Hospitalizations are now up to 35.

The number of deaths has gone up to 361, an increase of 2 from Friday’s numbers.

Vaccines are still available at many locations, and you can find them here.