COVID- 19 makes its way back to Broome County Jail

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following a quiet Summer and start to the Fall, the coronavirus has made its way back into the Broome County Jail.

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a pair of inmates tested positive within the last week and are currently being treated in the correctional facility’s medical unit.

As a result, an entire pod of prisoners where the inmates were staying were tested for the virus and movement throughout the facility has been restricted as a means of reducing the risk of transmission.

Harder says a couple of corrections officers have also tested positive and are not working while they recover.

The Sheriff says a number of measures are utilized to prevent the virus, including a 2 week quarantine for all incoming inmates as well as a separate pod for prisoners waiting to be transferred to state prison.

Harder says the number of so-called state-readies is currently 47 which is roughly 4 times the normal number because state facilities such as Elmira have stopped taking in prisoners due to their own large-scale COVID outbreaks.

The Sheriff says that since the beginning of the pandemic, no inmate with COVID has had to be transferred to a local hospital and none of them has died.