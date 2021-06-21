COVID-19 “Fireside Chats” hope to inform the public about importance of the vaccine

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local non-profit is utilizing a non-threatening and conversational means of addressing people’s potential concerns over getting a COVID vaccine.

Care Compass Network has scheduled a series of what it calls virtual community fireside chats.

Care Compass works to develop networks among health providers that streamline and improve care across a 9 county region.

One of its core missions is community education.

It’s preparing 4 online discussions targeted at different areas within its regional footprint.

One targeted at Broome and Tioga Counties takes place tomorrow and includes physicians from UHS and Lourdes as well as a representative of Tioga Opportunities.

Care Compass Chief Medical Officer Doctor Wayne Teris will serve as moderator.

He says the sessions will be non-judgmental with information that’s easy to understand.

“I like to call this an “infodemic” in addition to the pandemic. There is so much information out there, it’s difficult enough for me as a physician to try and understand in reality what’s going on. For the average person in the community, even more difficult,” says Teris.

Teris warns that the more dangerous Delta variant of the virus is circulating in the U-S and poses a large risk to those who are unvaccinated.

He says the vaccines available now protect against it, however, those who have recovered from COVID can still catch it.

The following sessions are available:

Tuesday, June 22nd from 5:30 – 6:30pm

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7bJMnfSVRR-IuuBPwoGssw

Session panelists include: Dr. Katie Holmes, UHS Hospitals; Dr. Jagraj Rai, Ascension Lourdes Hospital; Christine Shaver, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.; and our moderator will be Dr. Wayne Teris, Care Compass Network.

Wednesday, June 23rd from 5:30 – 6:30pm

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7Xxs-4K1T5-WFg2LQPx02g

Session panelists include: Dr. Douglas Rahner, Family Health Network; Dr. Justine Waldman, REACH Medical; and our moderator will be Dr. Wayne Teris, Care Compass Network.

Wednesday, July 7th from 5:30 – 6:30pm

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9JM9nJCkSweK1mqPKioJOg

Session panelists include: Dr. Saba Ahmed, The Guthrie Clinic; Dr. Russ Woglom, The Guthrie Clinic; Cheryl Henninger, Community Care Healthcare Solutions/ Gerould’s Professional Pharmacy; and our moderator will be Dr. Wayne Teris, Care Compass Network.