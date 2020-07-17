COVID-19 cases reported at Topper Eatery, Pete’s Legacy Diner and Manni’s Donuts

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department is reporting more positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

The health department has learned that three people tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

If you were at the Topper Eatery and Saloon in Endicott from 9:30pm to 12am (midnight), on July 10, the Health Department asks you to self-quarantine until July 24th.

Additionally, if you were at Pete’s Legacy Diner in Vestal from 12pm to 1pm, they ask you to self-quarantine until July 24th.

If you were at Manni’s Donuts and Diner in Binghamton from 7:45am to 8:30am on July 14th, they ask you to self-quarantine until July 28th as well.