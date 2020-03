New York State has seen a surge in new coronavirus cases, rising by over 1,000 in the last 24 hours.

In these numbers provided by Governor Cuomo’s Office, the total number of positive tests has reached 2,382 up from 1,374 yesterday.

Locally, the numbers remain largely flat with Broome, Tioga and Delaware still at one case each.

Chenango County officially joined the list today with the Governor adding its first case of COVID-19.