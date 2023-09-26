TOWN OF COVENTRY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Town of Coventry man after he stole a vehicle from someone’s garage.

An investigation revealed that 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowe unlawfully entered a private residence’s garage and stole a vehicle and several firearms.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle at another residence just a few miles away, where they found Rowe, the stolen firearms, and other stolen property found on his person. Rowe was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Rowe is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, burglary, grand larceny, and Petit larceny.

Rowe is set to appear in the Town of Smithville court at a later date.