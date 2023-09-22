BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the several new restaurants in downtown Binghamton has begun the interviewing process and plans to open its doors in the coming weeks.

Courtside Bar and Grill located at 56 Court Street where the Colonial used to be, is a sports themed atmosphere featuring a bar food menu, with its own twist. There are 15 TV’s throughout the dining area, so no matter where you’re seated, you can view the game. The owners say that Courtside is family friendly, with a touch of class, a touch of fun.

Courtside is beginning the hiring process and says that they have received over 70 applications in the past week. Co-Owner, Mark Yonaty says that although you may have your team rivalries, Courtside will be a melting pot of fans and culture.

“Whether you’re a Jets fan, a Bills fan, a Giants fan, Yankees fan, a Mets fan, we’re fortunate, we figured we’ll tap into it. We’ll make it something that’s fun for everybody. Family friendly, a place where you can come and hang your hat and watch some sports. Tons of TV’s, tons of sporting options here, and it’s just another option to come downtown and enjoy yourself,” said Yonaty.

You can expect dishes such as chicken sandwiches, burgers, Philly cheese steaks, salads, good wings, and more.

Yonaty says that the location was the lowest hanging fruit available, in the heart of downtown, with an array of customers including young professionals and students. He says that Courtside’s motto, is best seats in the house.