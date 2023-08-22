BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Following an investigation into the fire that took place at 56 Howard Avenue on Saturday, police have identified the victims of an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Binghamton Police Department, the deceased male has been identified as 64-year-old Patrick Angeline and the deceased female has been identified as 62-year-old Wanda Angeline.

The investigation determined that Patrick Angeline shot his wife Wanda multiple times before starting the fire. He later shot himself inside of the home.

On August 19, at around 4:15 p.m., first responders reported to the Howard Ave. home after receiving a report of shots fired and smoke coming from the residence. Upon arrival, police found an active fire inside of the home, along with Patrick and Wanda Angeline who had sustained life threatening injuries. The couple were transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Police have deemed the situation a domestic incident and it remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.