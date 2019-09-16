Couple arrested for animal cruelty

OXFORD N.Y – An Oxford couple has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

A bulldog named Hope was found abandoned on the Whaupauaucau State Land in Norwich, where it appeared to be neglected.

Two arrests were made, that of Monica Towndrow, 23, who allegedly gave a false statement about the dog’s whereabouts the day it was found.

Also arrested was Matthew Spicer, 26. Both were charged with animal cruelty based on the dog’s condition.

Hope is currently recovering at Compassionate Care Veterinary.

The investigation is ongoing.