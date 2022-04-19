BROOME COUNTY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the emergency response will be measured in days, not hours, and that he asks for patience with power restoration and the clearing of roadways.

The county imposed a travel ban this morning that was lifted at around 4 p.m. and replaced with a travel advisory, with motorists strongly encouraged to refrain from unnecessary travel.

The county’s 9-1-1 dispatch center had a very busy morning, receiving approximately 1,700calls between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. alone.

While most of them were related to downed trees and power lines, there were several motor vehicle accidents along with a pair of working fires.

In some instances, people were trapped in their cars or homes by fallen trees. No significant injuries were reported.

Garnar says the weight of the snow came as a surprise.

“I don’t think anybody knew that we were going to get the type of moisture content that we received. I’ve lived in this area all of my life, 45 years, I have never seen anything like it before. The amount of trees that have just been snapped, not even leaning a little bit, but really just snapped in two,” says Garnar.

Several other local municipalities have also made declarations.

They include Binghamton, Endicott and Johnson City.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the state of emergency over Twitter Tuesday morning.

All city offices are closed.

City officials say that while most of the main thoroughfares are now passable, many side roads are blocked and some traffic signals are out in sections of the city without power.

Many of the outages appear to be centered around the Southside and Westside of Binghamton.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson announced a state of emergency and village offices are closed.

Johnson City announced a state of emergency and travel ban.

Residents are asked to move their vehicles off the roadways to assist with plowing.

Refuse collection is still planned as scheduled and the village board meeting this evening is still on as of now.