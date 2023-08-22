BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) For many county positions, job seekers are required to take the civil service exam, but New York State is addressing staffing shortages and allowing certain positions to forgo the test.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held a news conference this morning to announce that for certain jobs, the county is not requiring job seekers to take a civil service exam. This comes through the state’s Hiring Emergency Limited Placement program, which was created this year to help local governments address staffing shortages.

Garnar says that in recent years, the county has bolstered salaries for employees, but that the test still deters job seekers from applying.

“We hear from candidates a lot that they don’t want to have to take a test to get hired. Some people are not good test takers, but otherwise strong candidates with good experience. They don’t want to have to wait for the test to be given and so on,” said Garner.

This is a temporary program that will affect 66 job openings within six different titles of county jobs including Support Investigator, Social Service Examiner, Public Health Sanitarian, Emergency Services Dispatcher, Caseworker and Caseworker Trainee.

Individuals have until July 24 of next year to be hired.

To learn more about the positions and to apply, visit gobroomecounty.com/personnel/vacancy.