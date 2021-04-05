County Executive Jason Garnar gets COVID-19 vaccine

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a year long wait, County Executive Jason Garnar rolled up his sleeves for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this morning at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Garnar says he joins the over 66,000 people to receive the vaccine in Broome County so far.

He says this is an instrumental part in getting everything back to normal, as curfews are lifted and restrictions ease across the state.

Garnar adds there’s no need to worry about a shortage of the vaccine anymore, as the county has plenty coming in for anyone who wants it.

He’s looking forward to interacting with people safely once again.

“It just speaks to why it’s so important to get vaccinated. We’re going to be able to do this, at some point, we’re going to be able to have these gatherings, get together, enjoy family and never have to worry about am I going to get infected, does this person have this, because hopefully in the next few months this entire community will be vaccinated,” says Garnar.

Starting tomorrow everyone 16 and older can get their dose.

You can visit gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus/vaccine to look for available appointments, or you can call 211.