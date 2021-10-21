County Executive Jason Garnar encourages COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in weekly briefing

BINGHAMTON, NY – As the cold weather is approaching and people are spending more time indoors, County Executive Jason Garnar reminds everyone to continue to social distance and wear a mask in indoor public places.

During his update on the virus, Garnar also mentioned that anyone 6 months and older should be getting their flu shot, and continue to get vaccinated.

He says you can get both shots at the same time.

Garnar also says that we have the tools to beat this virus, and Binghamton University is proof that the vaccine does work.

“Case in point: They have a vaccination rate of 98%, Binghamton University has, their positivity rate, less than half a percent,” says Garnar.

He went on to compare that to Broome County as a whole, 63 percent has one dose, 59 percent are fully vaccinated, with a positivity rate over the past 7 days being about 5 percent.

There is still a rapid testing site available, and boosters are available for any qualified individual at the health department and local pharmacies.

For more information, visit the counties website, gobroomecounty.com/HD/coronavirus.