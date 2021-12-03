County Executive Jason Garnar addresses growing COVID numbers

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BINGHAMTON, NY – It looks like Broome County has set the clock back one year in terms of COVID-19 cases.

Broome is facing 1,024 cases on Friday – something we haven’t seen since the January spike.

The Broome County rapid testing site will be extending their staff and testing capacity starting next Wednesday.

County Executive Jason Garnar continues to advocate for vaccines and booster shots, even getting his own booster during his news briefing.

Additionally, Wilson Hospital will most likely be suspending all elective surgeries due to limited bed capacity due to the virus.

Lourdes is also in Jeopardy

There are currently 67 county residents hospitalized with COVID.

Another area of concern is Willow Point Nursing Home, which is still under the state of emergency implemented on November 22nd.

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the National Guard will be deployed to the nursing home to assist, the 12 troops will likely stay until January.