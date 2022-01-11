BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has joined the growing ranks of those testing positive for COVID-19.

Garnar released a statement last night saying that he developed minor symptoms yesterday afternoon prompting him to get tested.

The County Exec, who is vaccinated and boosted, and is isolating.

Yesterday morning, Garnar appeared at a news conference announcing the accreditation of Animal Adventure.

Media members at the event were notified last night by the county executive’s office about the possible exposure.