BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is showing his support for Ukrainians.

Garnar attended the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Binghamton on Sunday, where he shared that he had written a letter to President Biden declaring the county’s support of any Ukrainian refugees who need a place to stay.

In the letter, Garnar states that the county “unequivocally condemns Russia’s unprovoked attack and stands in solidarity with the United States in support of Ukraine.”

Garnar says that this community was build by immigrants and has traditionally been a safe haven for refugees, including those in both World Wars.

Finally, he adds that Broome County is already home to a large Ukrainian population, who is largely active in the community. Garnar says that the county already has numerous services that can be offered to refugees who need them.

Read Garnar’s full letter here.