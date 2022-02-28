BINGHAMTON, NY – School children are now free to take their masks off.

The guidance came down from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday.

Hochul says that this decision comes as the CDC adjusts their guidelines for mask wearing, freeing more than 70% of the country from masks on Friday.

However, Broome County is still not advised to go mask-less quite yet, however County Executive Jason Garnar still fully backs Hochul’s decision.

“I support Governor Hochul’s decision to end the mask mandate in our schools and will take no action to mandate them locally in Broome County. Two months ago we were getting 800+ new cases per day; today we got 16. Very proud of our county for stepping up to fight back COVID,” said Garnar in the social media statement.

Hochul reminded parents that it is still their decision to let their children go without masks or not.

Masks are still required for everyone in the below places: