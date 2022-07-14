BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- The country a Capella group Home Free is taking their tour to the Forum in Broome County.

Join “Home Free” for a family friendly upbeat evening of pop-hits, country, and western standards.

The group as a part of their “Road Sweet Road Tour” are making their way to Binghamton accompanied by special guest Erin Kinsey for an electric performance on October 20th, 2022.

Tickets are $24.50, $29.50, $39.50 & $54.50 for reserved seating, and will go on sale this Friday, July 15th at 10am EDT at the Mirabito Box Office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and Ticketmaster.com.