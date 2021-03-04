Councilman Joe Burns to run for Mayor of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton City Councilman Joe Burns is running for Mayor.

The Democrat was first elected to Council 2 years ago representing the southwest portion of the city.

He says he loves serving the people of Binghamton and wants to step up to a larger role so that he can have a larger impact.

Burns spent 25 years as an assistant director on films and television shows but says he’s always been engaged in politics.

He and his wife Sue have 3 children and 4 grandchildren.

His father, John Burns, served as Mayor of Binghamton from 1958 to 1965.

Joe says he learned from his Dad to unite people and work toward one city, one Binghamton.

“My dad never cared if anyone was a Democrat or a Republican. He befriended people and helped them out and it didn’t matter to him. It’s not going to matter to me. Somebody would call him for help, he would just help them,” says Burns.

Burns says he wants to keep the momentum going on the revitalization of downtown.

He favors a pro-business approach to cutting red tape and wants to see more affordable housing built in the city.

And Burns says he has the knowledge to help Binghamton spend anticipated federal COVID relief aid wisely.

Burns will face current Deputy Mayor Republican Jared Kraham in the November election.

Current Mayor Rich David cannot run again due to term limits.