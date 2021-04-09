Council delays vote on sewage plan audit

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton City Council is putting off deciding on a maintenance audit for the Joint Sewage Treatment Plant so that it can hear directly from the company selected to do the work.

Mayor Rich David has proposed a 66 thousand dollar contract with Veolia North America to review the facility’s service history and propose a maintenance plan going forward now that the 275 million dollar rehab of the plant is complete.

However, some members of the public and Council expressed conflict of interest concerns because Veolia had played a role in the rehab project and had also put in a bid to take over management of the plant.

Council President Sophia Resciniti says the legislative body has invited a representative from Veolia to attend its next work session on April 19th to answer questions about the proposal.