CORTLANDVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Cortlandville woman was arrested on multiple charges following a larceny complaint from a Country Max store.

Kassey Roe, 30, was arrested on July 11 after Officers of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office determined she had stolen merchandise from the store and left in a vehicle. Roe became physical with a store employee as she was exiting the building as well. She was located by police shortly after and was found to be under the influence of drugs. She was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Failed to Yield the Right of Way when Entering a Highway, and Failure to use a Turn Signal.

She was released on appearance tickets.