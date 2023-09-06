VILLAGE OF HOMER, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortlandville woman is facing endangerment charges after she allegedly failed to care for an infant, leaving the child with multiple injuries.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Homer Police Department responded to a residence in the Town of Homer to investigate a report regarding a hurt child. Throughout the investigation, it was revealed that 36-year-old Bobbi Furman was entrusted to care for the infant and allegedly failed to do so. Investigators believe her alleged lack of adequate supervision is what led to the infant sustaining the injuries.

After responding to the Cortland County sheriff’s Office on August 29, Furman was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child; a class A misdemeanor, and reckless endangerment in the second degree; another class A misdemeanor.

The investigation is ongoing.