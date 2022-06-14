CORTLANDVILLE, NY – Muteb Alqahtani of Cortlandville was reported missing to law enforcement on June 13th. He was last seen at approximately 9:40 a.m. in the City of Cortland on Tompkins Street.

Alqahtani is a 40 year-old, Middle Eastern man, who is about 5’8″. He has dark curly hair and a beard.

According to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, Alqahtani’s location is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials have no reason to believe that Alqahtani is in danger, but are requesting assistance from the public in locating him.

Anyone with information should contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607)771-3434.