CORTLAND, NY – A 25 year-old Cortland woman has been arrested for lying on paperwork and collecting monetary benefits she was not entitled to.

Veronica Dennison was arrested on Tuesday for two counts of Welfare Fraud, one count of Grand Larceny and one count of Petit Larceny.

An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office revealed Dennison had allegedly failed to report required income information in November and December of 2021 to the Department of Social Services.

In the same time frame, she also allegedly submitted fraudulent paperwork about her employment status.

Dennison collected $2,600 that should not have gone to her.

She was issued an appearance ticket.