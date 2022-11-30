An earlier version of this article was posted saying that Santos received benefits in excess of $270,000. A typo was made – that number is $2,700.

CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services conducted an investigation that concluded with Amy Santos, 34 of Cortland, being arrested for DSS fraud.

According to law enforcement, Santos filed fraudulent paperwork with the Department of Social Services concerning her household composition.

It was further reported that Santos failed to provide required income information.

Due to this, Santos received benefits in excess of $2,700 that she was not entitled too.

She was issued an appearance ticket on her arrest date and is scheduled to appear in Cortland City Court on December 12th.