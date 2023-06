CORTLAND, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Cortland woman has been arrested after failing to register as a sex offender.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cortland resident 42-year-old Kimberly Clark on June 17 after she had failed to notify police of her address change, a Class E Felony. She was then arrested and turned over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

Complaints were first made in March 2023 stating that Clark was residing at an address she was not registered at. Clark is a Level 3 sex offender.