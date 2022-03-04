CORTLANDVILLE, NY – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects associated with an armed robbery early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to the call around 12:56 in the morning, at the Top Ten Smoke Shop in the Town of Cortlandville.

An investigation revealed that at least two men entered the shop, and displayed their weapons to those inside.

They then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information should call (607)758-5537.